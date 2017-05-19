Citizens Raise Concern Over High Rate of Burglary

The recent surge in the number of crime related incidents such as housebreaking and robbery is a worrying concern for many people in the country. This awful menace is not only affecting those living in isolated areas, but even those in populated urban centers.

In an interview with the Daily Observer, Gibril M.S. Jassey, a resident of Brusubi and a businessman, called on government to create more employment opportunities for the youths in the country to enable them contribute to meaningful to national development, rather than indulging in acts that are inimical to their development.

Jassey acknowledged that the issue of burglary is on the increase and that government should put in mechanism to stop it.

He made reference to the popular ‘Black Market’ at the heart of Serrekunda Market, as a ready-made market where most of these criminals sell their ill-gotten goods.

“I think is high time government addressed the issue of the ‘Black Market’, as it a major contributing factor to the rapid surge in burglary and other related crimes.”

Omar Wally, who resides in Kanifing Estate, and a senior reporter with the Daily Observer also shared similar thoughts.

Wally, who fourth night ago, had four of his mobile phones including his wallet containing some cash, burgled after thief/thieves broke into his apartment in Kanifing, said something needs to be done to arrest the situation.

Even though police are currently helping him to investigate the matter, he said, the incident has really affected him, owing to the fact that he now depends on friends to do his job.

“Because the day in question, I had to use somebody else’s phone to file my report for BBC. This is the first time that somebody handicapped me, took everything from me.” Wally noted.

by Binta Bah