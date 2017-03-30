Climate Change is Real

Editorial

Climate change is adversely affecting ecosystems and livelihoods on planet earth. Upland ecosystems have degraded largely due to erratic rainfall, overgrazing, soil erosion and intensive cultivation, the result of intense pressure on land resources, high population growth and recurrent droughts. Lowland ecosystems and riverine wetlands are threatened by salinity, siltation and sedimentation resulting from upland degradation caused by erosion.

Scientists predict that unless human beings significantly reduce carbon emissions, sea levels will rise, and weather patterns will shift violently. Human-caused pollution has left our planet on the verge of a tipping point at which ecosystems will die and release massive amounts of CO2. If that happens, the changes to the climate could be irreversible, countless species will become extinct, and our economic and cultural way of life will be forever altered.

Consequently, humanity should not spare any efforts to curb the global warming crisis. According to experts, by taking action now, we can reduce emissions by more than 85 percent, by mid of the century and prevent climate catastrophe before it is too late.

In The Gambia and in most sub-Saharan countries, protecting tropical ecosystems and rainforests is deemed a moral obligation. We owe to future generations the need to preserve humanity from heading towards an apocalyptic perspective. The responsibility to create a better world is key to protecting our planet and curbing climate change. The revelation by our environment minister that government is stepping up efforts to tackle environmental issues speaks volumes about our commitment as a nation to this effect.

We hope that other nations particularly this at the forefront of endangering our environment will follow the good initiatives of countries like The Gambia to mitigate climate change effects. This is essential because it is time to act, and to match environmental issues with concrete practical actions.