Coalition to go for Tactical Alliance in NA Elections

Halifa Sallah, the Spokesperson of the Coalition Government has revealed that six stakeholders would participate to contest as a Tactical Alliance in the forthcoming National Assembly Elections.

He disclosed that during their meeting, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) opted for Independent and People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) was neutral.

He made this disclosure during a press conference held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel on Tuesday.

Mr. Sallah stated that the president, His Excellency Adama Barrow on 6th March 2017 convened a dialogue meeting with the members of the Coalition 2016 concerning the forthcoming National Assembly elections and also for the selection of candidates.

He pointed out that during the meeting, six parties endorsed for the Coalition to go for a Tactical Alliance and among the parties that supported this move are; United Democratic Party (UDP), National Reconciliation Party (NRP), Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), National Convention Party (NCP), Gambia People’s Democratic Party; and Independent.

He pointed out that what is now clear is that the parties are going to select their candidates.

by Momodou Faal & Omar Wally