Collecting Oral Traditions Fundamental to Preservation of Traditional History – Minister

The Minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, Dr. Isatou Touray who deputised the Minister of Tourism and Culture has disclosed that collecting material culture, oral traditions, and other cultural data is fundamental to the preservation of traditional knowledge, history and culture.

She made this remarks yesterday at the opening of the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) symposium on Oral Archives in the Digital Age at a local hotel in Kololi.

“As the destruction of manuscript collections and historical buildings in Timbuktu (Mali) have shown, archives and collections can be threatened by unforeseen politician events. Furthermore, harsh storage conditions and lack of financial support for the preservation of such collections constitute another serious threat”.

She disclosed that this symposium intends to highlight the importance of collecting oral traditions as demonstrated in the work of the collector and scholar Alhaji Bakari Kebba Sidibe to whom they owe the oral archive of the NCAC, as well as the founding of The Gambia National Museum in 1983.

She said bringing this unrivalled collection of traditions to the digital age is however not straightforward as any meaning in the original raw data could be lost if not appropriately annotated or contextualized, it would become harder to interpret in years to come unless archiving comprises well-structured meta-data and augmentation by contextual information.

According to her, with the rise of the digital age, preservation through digitization has come in handy for solving some of these graves, as well as offering potentials for better access to collections. She said that whilst digital documents can be made more widely accessible, artefacts, text and audio documents can remain at the local repositories. “In this way local knowledge resources can be preserved and would continue to be accessible to local researchers, scholars and future generations. Digital documents can certainly ease access to collection and enlarge the number of potential users, including educational users in colleges and universities,” she said.

For her part, Nalomba Chilufya, representative of Gerda Henkel Stiftung Foundation, said that, Gerda Henkel Foundation is a non-profit foundation and the objective of the Foundation is to promote science, primarily by supporting specific projects in the field of humanities that have a specific scope and are limited in time.

She noted that additionally they as a Foundation are pleased that the symposium shall not only highlight the outstanding value of the collection but that it would give internationally well-known scholars the opportunity to present ideas of relevance of Digital Archives for research in different fields of Digital Humanities, African Studies, African History and African Anthropology, with much more discussion on all other relevant factors in regards to the same.

Prof. Dr. Henning Schreiber, dept. of African Linguistics and Ethiopian studies Asia- African Institute expressed the very high regard they have for the founder of the National Archive and Museum, Alhaji Bakary Kebba Sidibe, bearer of the Order of the Republic of the Gambia in 2010, for his work as a collector of cultural heritage, and as a keeper of collective historical knowledge.

H averred that it is the aim and their obligation in the project to maintain his lifetime achievements.

by Aji Fatou Faal