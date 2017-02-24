Commercial Goods Vehicles Urged not to Ply Tabokoto-Banjul Highway

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has urged all commercial goods vehicles not to ply the Tabokoto-Banjul Highway beween the hour of 7am to 9am and 3pm to 5pm with effect from Thursday 23rd February, 2017.

A press release from the police reads:

General public is hereby by informed that all commercial goods vehicles are requested not to ply the Tabokoto-Banjul Highway beween the hour of 7am to 9am and 3pm to 5pm with effect from Thursday 23rd February, 2017. This directive is geared towards the smooth and free flow of traffic during these peak periods.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police urges all commercial goods vehicle drivers to comply with this directive as the Police will be on the ground to enforce it.

The understanding and cooperation of the general public particularly those directly affected is highly solicited.