Community of Sankulay Kunda Appeals for Help

The people of Sankulay Kunda in Lower Fulladu West District, Central River Region south (CRR/south) have complained of inadequate water to their fields, improper canals, and lack of farming implements and inputs among others, which hinder rice cultivation in the area.

Speaking in a Daily Observer interview at the rice field in SankulayKunda, the chairperson of the Rice Growers Association, Demba Jaiteh, said the villagers are potential rice growers and have 59 hectares which is divided into three parts of irrigated pumping systems.

He pointed out that due to inadequate water supply; the farmers are unable to cultivate all these hectares. He assured that if they have agricultural inputs and implements, they could supply the area with rice. “Central River Region is the food basket of the country and if we are empowered and fully supported with farming inputs, we can feed the country,” he noted.

Mr. Jaiteh asserted that the water ways are damaged which makes flowing of water difficult to the other part of the field. He explained that the rice field is divided into three parts and each part has its own pumping machine and fueling these machines is getting difficult for farmers. He appealed for urgent assistance from the Ministry of Agriculture to intervene so that there could be food self-sufficiency.

He said Sankulay Kunda rice fields are one of the first projects initiated by the Chinese in 1966, but still, the people are using man power to practice agriculture. “If they have advance machines couple with appropriate farming techniques, it would help them to improve their farming techniques in order to fight food insecurity,” he said.

He lamented that they spent a lot on their fields and if they harvest, they could even feed themselves for complete three months. Therefore, he appealed to the ministry to help change the system to tidal irrigation, noting that pumping irrigation is expensive for farmers and as for tidal, one spends less and it is more sustainable.

Aja Buna Manneh, for her part, said there are three hundred and eighty (380) hectares for the farming communities in the area. She posited that all these hectares are for rice cultivation only. She revealed that for the past four years, she was unable to cultivate her field due to lack of water. According to her, she used to cultivate rice to feed her family and give some to her visitors or relatives but now she does not embark on rice farming for years. She stated that this has affected the welfare of her family, as it was the place where she used to feed her family and solve other problems, indicating that they only rely on vegetable gardening now.

One Alieu Jallow, a resident of Sankulay Kunda also echoed similar sentiment.

by Lamin S.M. Jawo in CRR