Congratulations Our Women Folk

The international community is preparing to celebrate the annual International Women’s Day slated for March 8th 2017, on the theme; “Be bold for change “ and similar celebrations are expected to be held in The Gambia and many other countries across the globe. International Women’s Day celebration has become a tradition in the country.

Women empowerment is said to be the business for all, including their men counterparts, hence governments, international organisations and groups throughout the globe accorded women empowerment top priorities on their development agenda and the government of The Gambia is not an exception, as manifested in numerous programmes and policies directed towards women empowerment and development

The Gambia’s case is further affirmed in various legal instruments for empowering women in all aspects of life, as contained in section 28 of the 1997 Constitution, which provided for women to be accorded full and equal dignity of the person with men. The Women’s Act 2010, Laws of the Gambia otherwise called ‘’Bill of Rights of Gambian Women’’ crowned the intent and purpose of Gambia government

Similar provisions are outlined in Articles 3 and 2 of Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on Women in Africa and other international legal instruments, urging the global community to recognise, understand, appreciate and deeply cherished role of women towards achieving sustainable development of not only the family units or communities, but humanity at large.

The Gambia’s record on women empowerment is second to none. This is illustrated in the number of women occupied and continue to hold key leadership positions in both public and private sector, coupled with introduction of different programmes and policies such as free education for girls, retention of girl child in school, sizeable number of their representation in the National Assembly, despite ongoing campaigns launched to have more women in that legislative house, among others are there for reference.

Women are true effective partners in the development of any given society thus, the need not only to confined their role to child bearing and addressing other domestic needs of the family, as they are the bed rocks and foundation for successful men, hence the proverb that says ‘’behind every successful man, there is a woman behind’’

We therefore congratulate women, especially Gambian women proven to be true partners for development of our dear country, with much endurance and sacrifice