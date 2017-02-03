Constitutionality Of NIA Renaming

President Barrow recently made an executive order for renaming of National Intelligence Agency to State Intelligence Services with immediate effect, which sparks wider public discussions and debate through different platforms at home and abroad about the constitutionality of the said decision

The rationale swift public reaction is placed on the supremacy of the constitution, which President Barrow few weeks ago took an oath to defend and other laws of the Gambia, to the best of his abilities and capacity with the help of God

The Constitution provided for establishment of National Intelligence Agency under section 191(1-2) and its later created by an act of National Assembly like many other public institutions, amendment of which has to comply with provisions under section 226 (1-8) of the cited constitution, failure of which means violation of the supreme law of the land

The best thing president Barrow could have done is introduce a Bill into the National Assembly for amendment of the NIA Act, in line with section 101(1-5) of the constitution through one of the ministers, preferably Attorney General and Minister of justice, who is the chief legal adviser to the government

In as much as the desire to reform and rename the NIA is there and supported by many, it has to follow the law, which would further inspired the hope, confidence and expectations of people and could even see them through the second term mandate

Alleged appointment of an over age Vice President against provisions of the constitution under sections 70(2) and 62 is yet to be resolved, which served as one of the first major executive decisions taken by president Barrow since assumption of office

This made many, especially legal minds and other interested stakeholders beginning to wonder as to whether the new administration will rule according to constitution and other laws of the land, as president Barrow was on record saying, the country will be rule in accordance with the law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights and that there will be less executive orders under his leadership

To avoid speculation and confusion as to commitment of the new administration respect for the constitution and other laws of the country, it’s high time for them to make use of lawyers in their midst and other legal minds on constitutionality of decisions they make, otherwise they risk justification for invoking section 75 of the constitution on vote censure, meaning vote of no confidence in them, which is too premature for the fact that people just elected them two months ago