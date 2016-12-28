Convict Testifies as Defence Witness in Theft Trial

A young man who was convicted of theft has testified in as a defence witness against his accused accomplice before a Brikama Magistrates’ Court.

Lamin Manneh was charged alongside Ebrima Saidy on allegation of stealing properties valued at D15, 300 from one Yankuba Camara in Mandinaba, on 8th June 2016. Manneh has since been convicted while Saidy continues to undergo trial.

In his testimony, Manneh told the court that he was selling a laptop and when he met with Saidy at the Serrekunda car park, he (Saidy) took him to one Salman who bought the laptop.

He said he was later arrested by the police at Busumbala and while they were on the way, he saw Saidy at the car park and he (Saidy) was also arrested.

According to Manneh, he had informed the police that Saidy has nothing to do with the theft case. He said they were taken to Mandinaba police station where they were put in a cell.

He further told the court that he had confessed to the police that Saidy only provided him a customer to buy the laptop.

While responding to questions from the police prosecutor, Sergeant O Touray, Manneh said he was born and brought up in Mandinaba while Saidy was born in Serrekunda.

He further told the court that he does not know prosecutor Touray and does not equally know the complainant, saying all he said in court was the truth. He said he stole the laptop alone.

The matter was adjourned to Tuesday, 10th January 2017 for judgment.

by Fatou Gassama