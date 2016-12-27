COURT CONVICTS MAN OF THEFT, ACCOMPLICE DENIES CHARGE

One Sulayman Sowe, who was charged alongside Muhammad Federa for theft was convicted last Wednesday by Magistrate PM Sarr at the Brikama Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay a fine of D5000 after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sowe’s accomplice Muhammad Federa, who maintained a not-guilty plea, was remanded in prison custody pending the ruling of the case. He has pleaded to court to grant him bail, saying he is a student.

The two are accused of stealing one mobile phone, marked Samsung Galaxy S6, valued at D5000 from one Maimuna Saho on 16th December, 2016 at Brikama Jokor. The magistrate ruled that Sowe would serve one year imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The police prosecuting officer Sergeant O Touray said the theft occurred when the complainant was in a fight with two people. He said during the fight, Muhammad Federa went behind the complainant and stole her mobile phone from her pocket.

He said Federa then passed the mobile phone to Sowe and they both smuggled it out of the Jokor hall. Prosecutor Touray said when Federa was taking the mobile phone from the complainant’s pocket he was seen by one Banding Federa, who informed the complainant.

He said the complainant reported the matter to Nyambai police station and it was later referred to Brikama police station. The prosecutor said two police officers were assigned to go in search of Federa and Sowe.

He said the two were later arrested and taken to Brikama police station where they were interrogated and Sowe confessed of stealing the mobile phone. He said cautionary and voluntary statements were then obtained from them.

Prosecutor Touray said the mobile phone was recovered while the two were under detention. He then applied to tender the mobile phone in evidence, and it was marked as exhibit A.

The case was adjourned to 29th of December for hearing.

by Fatou Gassama