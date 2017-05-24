COURT EVICTION ORDER TURNS VIOLENT IN FARATO

An eviction order by the Sheriff Division of the High Court in Banjul has turned disastrous in Farato Village in the Kombo South District of the West Coast Region.

According to our source, the court order was that the occupants of the land at Bafuloto Madina village should vacate.

Eyewitnesses at the scene disclosed that the commotion started when the demolition team including the Physical Planning officials and personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) accompanied by Sarja Gibba, Alieu Bah and Ansumana Darboe all complainants who were on the ground to show the demolition team the land at Bafuloto Madina that was about to be demolished.

According to eyewitnesses, the demolition never went down well with the villagers of Bafuloto Madina. Hence, disagreement ensued between the demolition team and the youths of the village that militated against the exercise.

The eyewitnesses added that the angry villagers were later seen chasing the demolition team up to the main highway (Serekunda-Brikama Highway) and throwing stones at them which resulted to injuries.

At the highway in front of the Farato Police Station, Sarja’s car and the caterpillar which was to be used for the demolition were burned down.

Traffic was immediately brought to a total halt by the protesters with car tyres set ablazed.

However, some of the protesters were arrested by the police and were taken to the Brikama Police Station.

The governor of the West Coast Region and the commissioner of operation of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) Landing Bojang visited the scene.

Speaking to the reporter at the incident, Alieu Bah, a member of the family that claimed to be the owner of the said land in Bafuloto Madina described the incident as unfortunate. He said they have been battling with this land problem for more than 15 years, adding that last year before the election, the people occupying the place were given a notice to vacate the place, but, however, the then governor of WCR asked the eviction team to leave them until after the election as the country was heading to the December 1st election.

“Just recently the Sheriff Division came and gave them notice, after two weeks also; the physical planning came and gave them notice. Today, we were informed that the Sheriff Division was coming to do the demolition. When they started the demolition, those people started stoning the officials that were conducting the exercise,” he added.

“The one that was leading the group was Arafang because I know him so much; we used to watch football together in Farato thus he said he was going to kill the caterpillar driver. He hit the driver with a stick as a result the driver could not continue driving and he parked the caterpillar in front of the Farato Police Station and ran away, then the caterpillar was set on fire. This land problem started around 2004, 2005 to 2006, we went to court, we won them because even one Manku who was then alkalo of Bafuloto was fined D300, 000,” he stated, adding that Manku appealed the verdict but they still won the case.

The governor of West Coast Region Ebrima Mballow stated that the security personnel are doing everything possible in arresting the situation. “This is unfortunate and it should have not happened but it will be resolved amicably,” he noted.

The public relations officer of the GPF Foday Conta said the court order was sent to the police last week and as a result, the police also helped the eviction team with some personnel. “Unfortunately the youths were many and they overcome the security personnel. At the moment we cannot tell you how many people have been arrested as investigation is still ongoing,” he added.

by Momodou Jawo