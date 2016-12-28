CPA Convenes Youth Bantaba in CRR

The Child Protection Alliance (CPA) recently convened a youth Bantaba in Janjangbureh, in the Central River Region south.

This initiative was part of its annual activities and it was attended by the youth across the district.

Addressing the participants, the principal of Janjangbureh Upper Basic School, Alhagie S Camara, applauded CPA for their contribution to the wellbeing of the young people of this country.

Camara said the youth forum was also meant to empower, educate, and sensitise students and youth at large on Sexual Offences, and Domestic Violence Acts.

He described sexual abuse as one of the greatest threats to girls, affirming that it affects their educational career and their health condition.

He maintained that women continue to be victims of violence and thus called for concerted efforts to halt the menace in soceity.

The programme officer of Child Protection Alliance, Lamin Fatty elaborated on violence against children, saying the menace is very common in CRR.

He thus implored on parents, teachers and CPA to join forces in order to eradicate the menace in the region.

He observed that in many cases sexual abuse leads to teenage pregnancy, noting that young people are not to be abused but instead they need to be assisted for them to achieve their desired objective.

He cited social media as another contributing factor to child abuse, positing that most of the times social media is full of unfiltered information, which expose children to so many negative acts.

Fatty stated that young people are influenced into sexual abuse by many factors including poverty and vanity.

The Youth Bantaba, he added, is a chance created for the young people to share knowledge and best practices with their fellow youth, so as to establish good plans for their future.

For his part, the chairperson of Child Protection Alliance, Lamin K Saidy, said the objective of the Youth Bantaba in the region is to empower and create awareness among young people so as to protect the girls and young ßchildren against violence. Violence against children and girls, he went on, should be prohibited irrespective of cultural and religious background.

According to him, CPA is working tirelessly to address issues such as violence against women and children in the country.

by Lamin SM Jawo