CPA Discuses Child Rights with Teachers, Others

In a bid to foster greater understanding on issue relating to child rights in the country, the Child Protection Alliance (CPA) recently convened a 3-day capacity building for teachers, parents and students from selected schools within the Kanifing Municipality.

The training, which is being held at the Regional Education Directorate, was designed to expose participants to issues such as child rights, protection and development of child protection policy and procedure.

Claudiana A Cole, the Regional Education Director, Region 1, outlined that it is no mistake to discuss child rights and protection issues with the teachers, parents and students, saying they cannot talk about child protection issues in the absence of the parents as the latter are the most important in the whole equation.

She described parents as the custodians of the children likewise the teachers.

She explained that the main reason for the training is to come up with a developed policy and procedures that could guide them in protecting children, who are the future leaders of tomorrow.

Lamin K Saidy, youth coordinator of CPA, who also doubles as the project coordinator of the British Embassy bilateral fund project, said a similar activity was recently convened for stakeholders in the Upper River and North Bank Regions and that the training is a countrywide initiative.

The initiative, he went on, will engage teachers, students and parents to understand the basic concepts of child rights, child protection and child protection policy and procedures in schools and community setting.

“This project we hope after its completion would contribute to the existence of child protection system within educational settings which will provide a safety net and protective environment for all children in school. The child protection policy and reporting guidelines would place an obligation on the school authorities to fully protect children, train staff on the policy and ensure effective implementation,” he added.

Welcoming the gathering, Kaddijatou Jallow, a programme officer at CPA, expressed optimism that at the end of the training, participants would be equipped with adequate information about child rights issues.

She implored on them to share the knowledge gained with colleagues in their various schools and communities.

by Fatou Sowe