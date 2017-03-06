CPA’s School Day Recreation Exercise Ends in LRR

Over thousand students drawn within four lower and upper basic schools in Jarra West District, Lower River Region recently concluded a two-day school recreation exercise, designed to promote creativity and academic excellence amongst children.

The two-day exercise held at selected schools in the area, was organised by Child Protection Alliance (CPA) in collaboration with Save the Children International.

Held on the theme; ‘Ending all forms of violence in our school,’ the initiative is part of CPA’s programme of activities designed to discourage physical and humiliating punishment of children and to promote positive discipline in everyday parenting for children.

Amie Jobe of the Child Protection Alliance (CPA) underscored the importance of the exercise, saying school day recreation activities spearheaded by the children’s apex body, targeted 2450 students and 30 teachers drawn from various lower and upper basic schools within the Lower River and Central River Regions.

“The event is meant for children to showcase their potential and as well as to call for their rights to be respected by authorities, parents, duty bearers and society as well care givers. The programme which is part of activities spearheaded by CPA with support from Save the Children International is also meant to encourage and inspire children to pursue excellence in life. The event is a platform for children to gather and inspire each other be in singing or dancing as well to showcasing their creativity in the fields of Arts, poetry and reading on issues surrounding rights abuse affecting them in society” she explained in one of the events held at Soma Lower Basic School.

“We need to engage children on issues or matters regarding them and that should also include but not limited to engagement alone, but also to provide them with facilities like playing grounds such as the one in Buffer Zone in Serekunda,” he maintained.

She spoke at length on the need to protect the rights of the child, further calling on parents, duty bearers as well as authorities to put all hands on deck in a bid to create an enabling environment for children free from all forms of violence.

Jobe equally calls for positive discipline in everyday parenting of children for the betterment of the society as a whole.

Sheriffo Jatta, the headmaster of Soma Lower Basic School, applauded CPA and partners for availing his school to benefit from the two-day exercise.

He described the initiative as crucial and a step in the right direction, further positing that it is something worth emulating by others for the benefit of the children and society as a whole.

At the end of the exercise, gifts such as books and pencils amongst others were distributed to the participants.

by Salifu M. Touray in LRR