Crisis Brewing in Transport Union Leadership

If care is not taken, is likely that there would be an eruption of serious violence within the transport union family.

As we gather this article, four bodies already emerged with each claiming to be the legitimate leader in Gambia Transport Control.

This leadership crisis erupted following the banned of the Gambia National Transport Control Association by the former government. Since then, lots of associations were formed and are both claiming to be the right bodies representing the transport union.

Bodies claiming to be legitimate representative are; The Gambia Transport Workers Association (GTWA) headed by Omar Ceesay, the Gambia National Transport Control Association (GNTCA) led by Mumine Sey, The Gambia Transport Agriculture Food Industry and Workers Union led by TaphaJobe and the Gambia Trade Union Congress headed by Garba Cham.

Speaking to Daily Observer in this interview, the Interim President of the Gambia Transport Workers Association Omar Ceesay lamented on the criticality of the situation, he thus, called on the government to intervention quickly to remedy the situation from escalation.

He said for the past 15 years the Gambia National Transport Control Association was the body responsible for transport in the country, adding that last year the GNTCA was dissolved by the former government and taken to court for economic crime.

“We want the government to intervene in the situation because it can lead to a problem. We only need one body that will control the transport, because transport is playing a very important role in the Gambia. The government needs to allow us to go to congress to select one body that will control transport as far as Gambia is concern,” he said.

He said an urgent solution to the problem is needed before the crisis will escalate. “I have no problem of going to election for the fact that lots of people are supporting me, besides my aims are to ensure that transport union works effectively in the country with a view to enable them contribute towards national development,” said Mr. Ceesay.

According to him for the past 22 years Gambian drivers were encountering lots of difficulties.

“Everything was being control by the Mauritanian vehicle owners,” he said, adding, “When I was elected as the interim president of the GTWA, I make sure that all the drivers have equal opportunities”.

Also speaking to Daily Observer, Mumine Sey, the President of The Gambia National Transport Control Association also urged the government, particularly the Ministry of Works Transport and Infrastructure to help and facilitate for them to have a smooth congress with a view to halt the crisis of leadership within the transport union.

He said he was elected the president of GNTCA since 2001. “It was a surprise for me when the former minister of Trade bans the association. I can tell you that we have a membership of more than 16, 000 people. We have regional presidents across the country. What the government supposed to do is to call us to go to congress because it is only election that can solve these crisis,” he said.

He continued: “There are a lots of associations and unions but the only solution to the problem is to go to congress; from there whosoever win will be the president of the transport union,” he added.

by Momodou Jawo