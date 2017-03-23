Criticizing Presidential Age Limit, Will Be My Priority Says GDC Candidate

The Gambia Democratic Congress’s (GDC) candidate who is vying for the Jeshwang Constituency in the forthcoming April 6th Parliamentary Elections, Modou I. Cham, has said that his priority area, if elected into parliament, would be to criticize the extension of Presidential age limit bill which was recently passed in the National Assembly.



In a Daily Observer interview, Mr. Cham stated that such things should be avoided to ensure that our constitution is not affected in one ways or the other. “The parliamentarians are there to make decisions, which are in the best interest of the citizens whom they represent, so once we begin to take actions which are in favour of a government, we are no longer representing the people.” Cham affirmed.

He however, vowed to put the interest of the country first, while noting that any bill or policy that is not in line with the constitution or public interest, he would fought to the end; to see to it that it is revoked.

Cham informed the Daily Observer that he would begin his campaign with a house-to-house campaign, as it’s more effective and reliable. He said that he would organise four open rallies towards the end of the campaign period.

“People might be reluctant to leave their homes and attend my meetings, which is why my team and I needed a more suitable strategy to make sure that the entire Jeshwang Constituency is familiar with our intentions,” he said.

Just like other candidates, Modou Cham is equally confident of winning the elections.



by Saffiatou Colley