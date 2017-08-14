CRR Disaster Victims Assisted

57 households that were seriously affected by windstorm in Niani have received support from the region’s Regional Disaster Management Committee.

The donated items included food and non-food items, such as rice, vegetable oil, sugar, detergent, soap, buckets and sanitary materials.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, the regional disaster management coordinator in the region, Bubacarr Fofana spoke at length on the importance of preventing disaster, especially windstorm. He said this can be done by planting more trees around their villages. He stated that whenever disasters occur, properties are damaged and people are affected. He said since the rainy season started, he has been receiving series of reports about properties damaged and food items as well as other valuable materials.

He seized the opportunity and applauded those who are partnering with NDMA and called on other philanthropists and charitable organizations to emulate those assisting NDMA.

The Niani District Chief Alhaji Pierre Bah commended NDMA for their humanitarian assistant. He urged his people to embark on planting more trees. He said the forest has already been destroyed by illegal activities and occurrence of bushfires which have now caused some villages vulnerable to windstorm.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Ward Councilor Alhagie Kebba Sabally, and Batch Jawo, Kumba Camara both hailed the RDMC for the gesture. They informed the gathering that due to heavy downpour, the Palland Mandinka rice fields were flooded and they could not grow anything in their fields.

By Lamin S.M. Jawo