CRR Governor Describes NCCE’s Civic Education Campaign as Educative

Niamina East District of Central River Region (CRR) South, the latest for the EU funded Access to Justice and Legal Education Project campaign implementers are currently sensitising the communities about their civic rights and duties, democracy and citizenship.

Declaring the ten-day civic education campaign open in Mamud Fana village of Niamina East District, the governor of the region, Sulyaman Barry described the move as educative and timely.

According to him, the project is significant because it would enlighten people on how to have access to justice. He therefore, suggested before the implementers of the project to open a focal point office in all the regions in order to make their work effective.

He suggested that the person to be appointed to the said office in any region must have legal background, whereby he/she can give advice to people based on their civic rights.

For her part, Janet R. Sallah-Njie, an expert in Modern Law said one of the major components of Access to Justice and Legal Education Project is civic awareness campaign.

She informed the people of MamudFana that the 1st phase of the project was held last year in Brikama, West Coast Region (WCR), Kwinella in Lower River Region (LRR) and KurawArfang in Upper River Region (URR), while two weeks ago, the 2nd phase of the project started in Kinteh Kunda Janneh-Ya of Lower Badibou District of North Bank Region (NBR).

“Raising awareness of Gambians about their civic rights is vital especially in this new dispensation in The Gambia, because if you know your rights, responsibilities and duties in a democracy, then conflicts will be minimized in our communities,” Madam Sallah-Njie informed Niamina people.

She said it is not always what your country can do for you but what you can also do for your country, adding that if you talk about democracy, people think it is about doing whatever you feel like doing but noted that with democracy there are responsibilities.

According to Sallah-Njie, EU cannot continue funding the project but with her hope, the government of The Gambia would take up the responsibility of sustaining the project for the benefit of the Gambian citizenry.

Yusupha Bojang, programme officer at NCCE described the project implementation as successful thus expressing his gratitude for the large turnout, which he said was beyond his expectation.

The project, according to Bojang, seeks to enlighten the communities in order for them to know their civic rights and duties as enshrined in the Constitution of The Gambia.

‘This shows that people are now interested to know their rights and we are hopeful that the message our facilitators put across to you (people) were fully understood, this is why we use different approaches during the campaign,” Bojang said.

Yankuba Marena, the chairman of Janjanbureh Area Council and Alhaji Kebba Touray, chief of Niamina East District both hailed EU and its implementers for a job well done.

As part of the campaign, NALA organised mobile legal clinic for the communities of Makkah, Kudang, Jareng, Nyagabantang, Nema Fula, KassFula and Kuntaur Jakaba.

While FLAG also conducted school community discussion on right to education, trainings of community leaders and law enforcement agents and women group discussion on rights based issues and gender based violence within Mamud Fana.

by Lamin B. Darboe