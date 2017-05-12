CRR Governor Embarks on Familiarisation Tour

The new governor of the Central River Region Sulayman Barry has embarked on a familiarization tour of his region.

Accompanied by some members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the governor and entourage will visit 11 districts and will hold series of meetings with the district authorities, youth groups and women groups.

Governor Barry is the fifty-nine (59th) governor since the establishment of CRR office in 1898. He replaces Governor Alhahgie Omar Khan, who served both in the first and second Republic as governor.

The familiarisation tour, will also avail the new governor the opportunity to meet with people of the region.

Addressing the district authorities in Janjangbureh, Lower Saloum, Upper Saloum, Nianija, Niani and Sami, Governor Barry called on them to strengthen their unity and cooperation that exists among them, saying without peace and unity there won’t be development.

He also called on people of his region to be development-oriented and apply for development projects available within the country.

He informed the gathering that there are project forms in his office and urged people to collect them and apply for development projects.

“I am here to coordinate and facilitate government programmes and activities being implemented in the region,” he stated.

He told the gathering that his office doors are open for all of them whoever might need their services.

The deputy governor of the region, Alhagie Malang Saibo Camara, acknowledged that the familiarisation tour is a tradition for any new governor in the region.

The tour, he went on, would availed them the chance to meet with the people at the grassroots and to know their problems.

He thus urged people of the region to support the new governor in executing development across the region.

On their part, the district chiefs, Alhagie Bakary Jam Jawo of Janjangbureh, Alhagie Ali Jai Touray of Lower Saloum, Alhagie Malick Mbye of Upper Saloum, Dawda York of Nianija, Alhagie Pierre Bah of Niani and Mam Demba Jallow of Sami all promised to support the new governor at all times.

They all assured their unflinching support to President Adama Barrow and his coalition government, pledging that they would work diligently in order to fulfill their role as traditional rulers.

by Lamin S.M. Jawo