CRR Governor Hails Kunting VDC’s Leadership Conference
The new Governor of Central River Region (CRR) has hailed the Village Development Committee (VDC) of Niani Kunting for their good initiatives in organising the Leadership and Entrepreneurship conference for Alkalolus, VDCs, Ward Councilors, representatives of various women kaffos, youth leaders and others within Sami District.
Governor Sulayman Barry was speaking over the weekend during the official opening ceremony of a four-day Leadership and Entrepreneurship Conference organised by Kunting VDC, which also was his first official engagement since appointed as Governor of the Region a month ago.
Governor Barry informed participants that he is not going to downplay with learning in any form, thus described Kunting VDC as a role model in Sami District and the region in general.
He commended the conference coordinator, who doubles as the Principal Management Trainer at MDI and a native of Kunting Village, Alhagie Sillah Conateh for the concern he has for his native village and Sami District in general.
‘This is my first official engagement since I was appointed as Governor of CRR last month and I really appreciate the good move taken by Kunting VDC,” Governor Barry said.
The CRR governor assured them that he would support any initiatives on education, while commending Kunting VDC for organsing the forum.
He urged the participants to utilize the knowledge judiciously and share whatever idea they gained during the session to their fellow people who did not have chance to attend the conference.
For his part, the conference coordinator who doubles as the Principal Management Trainer at MDI and a native of Kunting, Alhagie Sillah Conateh said Kunting village has been successful in attracting development projects, especially in recent times.
Sillah Conateh, on behalf of the Kunting VDC thanked their sponsors and all those who contributed to the success of the conference.
The conference objectives, Sillah said, are to acquire new skills in the areas of village leadership, entrepreneurship, project management, enhance their competency in the areas of business record-keeping, and develop their skills in business identification, among others.
by Lamin B. Darboe