CRR Youths Trained on Entrepreneurship Skills

The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency(GIEPA) Entrepreneurship Development Center/Empretec in collaboration with The United Nations Development Programme UNDP and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment recently concluded a six-day entrepreneurship forum, at the Region Five Conference Hall, in Janjangbureh, CRR.



The forum was meant to build the capacity of young people in the rural area on entrepreneurship.

Deputizing for the Governor of CRR, Deputy Governor Alh Malang Saibou Camara, emphasised the significance of the training, saying it would greatly help in enhancing entrepreneurship development among youths in the area.

According to him, the training would also serves as an instrumental mechanism to increase employment rate among young people in order to contribute their quota to national development.

“The Gambia Government is doing everything humanly possible to reduce the unemployment rate and the only way the Government can achieve this is to train people on entrepreneurship skills so that they could get employment for themselves,” he added.

The CRR deputy governor called on participants to take up the training seriously and make the best use of the skills and knowledge gained. “Many people want to attend this training, but they don’t have the chance, therefore, you should utilized this opportunity,” he said.

On his part, Kebba Sillah, the committee executive officer- steering consortium, National Trainer Empretec, gave an overview of the aims of the training, saying the training was designed to equip young people on entrepreneurship to accelerate and enhance their business ventures.

While calling for behavioral change to enable youths partake in national development, Sillah acknowledged that the training would enable participants to know the necessary changes they need in their various businesses.

“We realised that in The Gambia, some people find it difficult to expand their businesses on large scale. However, he said, this training would help participants to get the skills they lack in their businesses.

Ebrima Jarra and Alasan Jawo, on behalf of the participants, called on fellow participants to make the best use of the knowledge acquired.

The duo applauded GIEPA and partners for the move.



by Lamin S.M. Jawo