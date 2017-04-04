D105M Sting Corner Road Commissioned

The Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Bai Lamin Jobe, Saturday presided over the official ceremony of the Sting Corner Road, at a ceremony held at the site.

The road was constructed by Arezki SA at a tune of 105million Dalasis. It was completed within 9 months.

The newly completed Sting Corner road is four lane road, which connects Bakau to the Banjul-Serekunda Highway; covers 450 meters. It was constructed with reinforced concrete, furnished with lightening and overlaid with synthetic grass on the maiden.

It also has a one meter pedestrian walkway on either sides, the road has three cells (10×20) meters culvert to allow easy passage of water and prevent over topping especially during the rainy season.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Bai Lamin Jobe, on behalf of government thanked the contractor and the executing agency, the National Road Authority (NRA) for their collaboration in ensuring that the project was completed within the timeframe and budget.

He also expressed his confidence in the quality of the road and envisages that the new road would contribute significantly towards the reduction in traffic volume congestion prevalent on the Jeshwang-West Field to Tabokoto section of the Banjul-Serekunda Highway.

He advised the Police to work towards ensuring that the traffic flows steadily and facilitate the safety and security of the users.

The minister of Fisheries and Natural Resources James .F. Gomez appealed to the motorists to drive carefully and observe road signs in order to ensure optimum utilization of the facility, noting that this would increase the lifespan of the road and save government from incurring huge cost and frequent maintenances.

Dembo Bojang, the Special Adviser on Religious matters expressed similar sentiments.



by Momodou Faal