Darboe Unveils Priority Countries to Visit

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has informed journalists on Thursday that he would visit all the ECOWAS countries including Mauritania and Guinea Conakry.

These countries, according to him, stood by Gambia well and they were very supportive to us during the country’s political impasse. “This is why am expressing my sincere thanks and appreciation to them on behalf The Gambian people and her Government for their efforts,” Minister Darboe stated.

Lawyer Ousainou A.N. Darboe made these remarks shortly after his meeting with foreign diplomats and representatives of international bodies like UNDP, UN and EU at a local hotel in Kololi.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Darboe informed the press that the main reason of the meeting was to inform the diplomats as well as the international bodies like, UN, UNDP and EU Government about the mission of the Coalition Government.

He thanked the diplomats and international bodies for honouring his invitation to attend the meeting.

According to him, his Ministry is responsible for foreign affairs and it is the bridge between The Gambia and the rest of the world. Therefore, he said, it is important to meet with all the diplomats and international bodies representing their various countries.

The meeting, he added, is just the beginning of mending the cordial relationship between the Gambia and the rest of the world.

He said similar meeting would be convene in the near future, as it is vital for the country to maintain good relationship with the international world.

Minister Darboe opined that his dream is to see to it that The Gambia becomes the human right capital as there are some human rights institutions in the country that qualified the country to be become human rights capital.

by Lamin B. Darboe