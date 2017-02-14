Dawda Fadera is New SG & Civil Service Boss

The Permanent Secretary at the Personnel Management Office (PMO), Dawda Fadera, has been appointed by His Excellency President Adama Barrow as the new Secretary General, and Head of the Civil Service with effect from Thursday, 9th February, 2017.

The new SG is a native of Kiang Nema in the Lower River Region and has a vast knowledge about the civil service haven served at the PMO for many years during former President Jammeh’s regime.

Fadera replaced civil engineer Musa Jallow who was appointed Secretary General, head of the Civil Service responsible for Presidential Affairs by former President Jammeh on 10th January 2017.

by Alieu Ceesay