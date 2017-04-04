DCD, Helping Hand Foundation Sign MOU

The Department of Community Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Helping Hand Foundation-VZW, a Belgian charity foundation. The signing ceremony was held at the Department of Community Development’s conference hall in Banjul.

The Dutch foundation is one of the organisers of the popular Antwerp-Banjul Challenge, a tradition fundraising event that supports Jammeh Foundation for Peace.

The MOU, according to officials, was designed to improve the livelihoods of communities in The Gambia.

Buba Joof, director of Department of Community Development, described the move as crucial in their joint efforts to put heads together and help improve the livelihoods of local communities in the country.

“The signing of this MOU is to show our interest and determination and commitment in pursing the common objectives that we have set for ourselves,” he said.

For his part, Cor de Bresser, the president of Helping Hand Foundation-VZW, recalled that they started operations with the Jammeh Foundation in 2006, after signing an MOU with them.

He indicated that in 2014, they revoked the said MOU with Jammeh Foundation as things were not working the way they wanted it.

According to him, the foundation was supporting communities in The Gambia with boreholes, support hospitals and schools.

“The amount of auctioned was over D20 million and we donated direct 85 cars and 14 motorcycle. We also bring ambulance and school buses. We spend an average of about D2 million per year,” he said.

He added: “We are very happy to continue this service with your organisation, as we have to make a new start, because people in our country are scared of the entire situation in the past, but have no reason to do so now.”

Buba Sanyang, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, said the primary function of the Department of Community Development is to reach out to the less privileged people in the society.

“This is a big challenge in the sense that you have been trusted not only with responsibility, but in changing people’s lives, you should live up to expectation,” he said.

Sanyang indicated that Ministry would do its utmost to help community development in terms of handling certain issues as far as the MOU is concern.

He thanked the foundation for their continued support to the people of The Gambia.



by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan