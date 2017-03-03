Democracy Cannot Function Without Political Parties – Says IEC Returning Officer

The Independent Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer for Banjul Administrative Area has told the people of Banjul that democracy cannot function without political parties.

Madam Isatou Jallow-Ndure called on politicians in the country to respect their electorate, thus urging them (politicians) to project a vision for society and develop policy options accordingly.

Isatou Jallow-Ndure, who is also an IEC Commission member made these statements on Wednesday at the Banjul City Council (BCC) chambers in Banjul as part of the IEC chairman and personnel’s country wide tour to discuss with councillors and National Assembly Members the way forward for the upcoming legislative elections.

She said politicians are expected to inspire and attract their sympathizers and their final goal is also to represent their electorate to the fullest.

“Participation in election entails an obligation to guarantee that all citizens partake in public affairs and to ensure a peaceful, free and fair elections,” Madam Jallow-Ndure put it to Banjulians.

According to her, it is essential for political parties and candidates to respect the rights and freedom of other parties. She buttressed that candidates should also campaign and disseminate their political ideas and principles without fear.

To ensure that the rules and principles of the game are followed, she informed Banjulians that the IEC came up with a code of conduct that seeks to ensure that no party or candidate will harass or obstruct, destroy or frustrate the campaign efforts of any other party.

The Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) Returning Officer for Banjul Administrative Area appealed to all political parties in the country to put The Gambia first (national interest) and not personal interest, saying if The Gambia succeeds, it is all Gambians who succeed but if The Gambia sinks it would affect all and sundry.

According to her, elections come and go but The Gambia and her people remain, hence politics should not divide them but instead should cement their ties.

The Lord Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC), Alhaji Abdoulie Bah also spoke at the event.

by Lamin B. Darboe