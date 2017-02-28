Democracy & Rule of Law Must be Respected Says Outgoing CDS

The outgoing Chief of Defense Staff of The Gambia Armed Force, Lt Gen Ousman Bargie has called on personnel of the Gambia Army Forces that come rain come shine, democracy and the rule of law must be respected and they should stick to the constitution.

“Do not look for money, popularity or fame but fear God, you should always be there for Gambians, and remember we swore to defend the Gambia so stand by that,” he urged the Army.

Lt. General Bargie was speaking in Banjul during his farewell ceremony as outgoing CDS, a position he held until last week when he was discharged as head of the Army and he will now be redeployed to Foreign Service.

“My biggest achievements as CDS was that contrary to all what people were expecting that war was inevitable during the political crisis, I said God Almighty will bless the Gambia and there was no war.”

Lt. Gen Bargie thanked President Barrow for giving him the opportunity to serve in different capacities, adding that all is geared towards national development. “Even if President Barrow made me a watchman and is in the interest of The Gambia and Gambians, I will happily serve him and the people of The Gambia.”

by Omar Wally & Fatou Sowe