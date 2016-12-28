Deputy Speaker: Gambia Among Countries with Substantial Progress in MDGs

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Fatou Mbaye has disclosed that The Gambia is among the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa that has registered substantial progress in attaining the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in the areas of education, health and gender.

Hon. Mbaye was speaking on Tuesday at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop on ‘Public expenditure monitoring and reviews with a particular focus on women and children’. The forum was organised by A-plus- Gambia, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

However, despite these achievements, the deputy speaker said there is still a lot of ground to be covered in matters relating to financing for children.

Thus, she further told the participants that the issue of Public Finance for Children (PF4C) is considered as a critical cross-cutting issue that is mainstreamed in other social sectors.

Therefore, she said with high increase public expenditure in the area of education, health and child protection, they would be able to achieve considerable progress in child-related matters.

“The National Assembly, as people’s representatives, has strong mandate in public scrutiny and monitoring of government’s performances in fiscal policy management, public services, institutions and agencies accountable to The Gambian tax-payers, and is therefore well poised to be at the helm of affairs to ensure that public finance for children is given the prominence it deserves,” she noted.

Madam Mbaye thanked the Government of The Gambia and UNICEF for establishing the Budget Observatory Platform (BOP), describing it as an important body for ensuring better public finance management and scrutiny for the socio-economic development of this nation.

For his part, the UNICEF deputy representative in The Gambia, Rupert James Leighton, said Public Finance for Children is a pivotal cross-cutting area in UNICEF interventions. According to him, it is one of the important pillars of education, health, social protection and child protection programmes.

He added that with strong public expenditure policy in these critical social sectors, it would be reasonable to anticipate progress in the implementation and protection of the rights of the child.

The UNICEF deputy representative revealed that children are more vulnerable to social economic risk and experience poverty much more acutely than adults.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director of A-plus- Gambia, Omar Ousman Jobe, stated that the forum is in line with the country’s Programme Action Plan 2012-2016 between the Government of The Gambia and UNICEF to establish a Budget Observatory Platform with a review to

monitoring and evaluating public expenditures composition. “This workshop will adequately prepare BOP members and other stakeholder groups to scrutinise the national budget from the perspective of children and advocate for enhanced allocation of resources to this social category,” he said.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow