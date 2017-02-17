Diamond Dealer Demands US$464,000 From Senegalese Govt.

A 66-year old Gambian international diamond dealer, Alhaji Mory Gassama is demanding for US$464,000 and an additional CFA10M from the Senegalese authorities.

Gassama, who walked into the Daily Observer offices explained that it was back in 2006 when he was intercepted by the Senegalese police and custom officers with his diamond weighing 186.4gram, being approximately 929.75k estimated at US$500 per carat.

Born in Tuba Tafsir village in the Upper River Region and presently residing in Pipeline, the old man said, “they arrested me and demanded that I pay CFA10M for my release with my diamond but without a receipt. They did not release me and I was imprisoned for 11 months in Dakar.”

The diamond at the time, he said worth US$464,000. “I am an international diamond dealer and I have been a dealer in Monrovia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Congo, but why am I having a problem in Senegal?”

Gassama is now urging the Government of The Gambia to help pursue the Senegalese authorities to have his money paid after unsuccessful attempts to get his diamond back.

by Alieu Ceesay