Diaspora Gambian on Election Saga

Since after the controversial December 1 presidential election which results were declared twice by the electoral body, causing division in the country, concerns have been raised by Gambians, home and abroad questioning the legitimacy of the results.

Earlier this week, a Gambian diplomat at the United Nations called for fresh election in the Gambia. He said the international community, especially the UN Security Council is targeting a strong and very stabilizing leader in a very peaceful country in a politically fragile sub-region of which if they are not mindful could metamorphose into the kind of chaos that will take years to resolve.

Sulayman Shyngle Nyassi, a concerned Gambian in the United Kingdom also added his voice to support that call.

According to him, it is often said that one of the best of all principles in life is to be honest to oneself. “But will any rationally thinking being be convinced of the sincerity and honesty of the IEC Chairman in what transpired during the Presidential elections, held on December 1 in the Gambia.

He added: “First and foremost, I must remind my global audience and readership that from the very day he announced his falsified result to the world, I was and am still on record to have been the first Gambian, living in the Diaspora to have openly asserted that, “the results of the Presidential Elections was nothing but a cooked up result by the Chairman of the Electoral Commission. It certainly did not reflect nor does it represent the voice of The Gambian Electorate”.

According to him, he is convinced now more than ever before that the IEC chairman plunged Gambia into a political crisis that has already divided the nation.

“I have never seen anywhere in the world were one election result is declared twice with such variances. Mr. Alieu Momarr Njai blatantly mislead the world by pronouncing results he knows deep down to be ‘false or inaccurate’ and for him to be facing the world and saying that, ‘the results are 100% accurate, He continued: “The fundamental question we all should be asking here is this, who was he really fooling for saying all that which he uttered during his marathon of interviews he granted to various media houses, after suppressing, scamming and robbing Gambians during the presidential contest. Let’s do a reality check and connect the dots as a people. We have 7 Administrative Areas and 53 Constituencies across the country and putting into consideration that the ‘IEC’ conducted a supplementary registration of eligible voters, before giving us the overall figures (886,578); of registered voters in the race. Therefore, one would’ve expected that; at least, anyone who is eligible and went through the procedure of legally acquiring their ‘voter’s cards’ will be allowed to cast their votes for their preference; but to our utter dismay, that wasn’t the case here at all.”

Nyassi indicated that astonishingly though, it is now clear to all that, 360,615 Gambians were (for reasons best known to the IEC) stripped of their constitutional rights to vote during the elections and yet, he cannot tell us why this huge number of Gambians did not vote.