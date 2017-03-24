Direct Aid Reaches out to Families in Peri-urban Gambia

Direct Aid The Gambia, formerly called Africa Muslims Agency has recently embarked on a flurry of activities by doing what the Agency is best known for giving alms to the needy across the Country.



In its bid to reduce poverty, if not totally eliminating it in The Gambia, Direct Aid Gambia continues to support less privilege families in the society. The ultimate aim of the donation to these families was to ameliorate their social plights. The donated items included: goats, bulls and many bags of rice and flour.

The philanthropic move also were witnessed circumcision of over hundred boys in the Kombo coastal towns of Brufut and Bakoteh, at Ibn Seena Clinic, courtesy of Direct Aid.

The parents of the circumcised children were united in thanking the NGO for this wonderful humanitarian gesture. The Centre Managers of Banjulinding and Brufut respectively, promised to continue supporting the government and the people of this great nation in her development endeavors.

Direct Aid The Gambia, is a charitable non- governmental Organization that started operations in The Gambia in 1987. Since inception, Direct Aid The Gambia’s office has continued to support Gambians in all facets of development ranging from building of schools, health facilities, construction of Mosque, drilling of boreholes, sponsoring pilgrims amongst a host of other beneficial things throughout the whole country.

by Fatou Trawally