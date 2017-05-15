EDETORIAL

We are approaching the nod of June. Very soon we will be experiencing downpours here and there, something that often puts flooding of urban communities in the news. This is now an yearly phenomenon. The repercussion include collapse of buildings, loss of property and under extreme circumstances loss of life; conditions all of which are traumatic for the common person, who is often the victim of such natural disasters.

The National Disaster Management Agency is of course working hard to mitigate the effects of these flooding but the fact that flooding has become an annual phenomenon is all the more reason why we should renew our call for proactive disaster preparedness for flood-prone communities.

We need not reiterate that for there to be a successful limitation of the perpetual seasonal disaster in such settlements, there is the need to promote a more people-centered approach in the process, because the principal resources of any community are its inhabitants and local stakeholders, who play an important part in the development processes. It follows that the people have thorough knowledge of the area and are familiar with the factors that generate risk and limit development.

Consequently, they are the best managers to guarantee sustainable development and harmonious coexistence of society and the environment. Therefore, active involvement of all, dedication and teamwork among all stakeholders in the area will without doubt ensure realisation of sustainable local development and disaster risk reduction.

More importantly, those who have a stake in urban development have to be associated with the process of hazard, vulnerability and risk assessment as well as planning to reduce the impacts of natural disasters. And also, general awareness has to be raised so that the communities can understand the importance of disaster risk management and act accordingly.

Preparedness initiatives should flow down to the community and household levels, and social norms should serve to build resilient urban communities by not only improving the urban services but also making the urban area safe. More efforts are also needed for the mainstreaming of disaster reduction strategies into local governance system.

Furthermore, to guarantee sustainability to local and urban development processes, disaster risk reduction must be conceived as an ongoing process of planning and implementing prevention and alleviation measures that must be designed to address the situations before, during and after the occurrence of disaster.

To build more resilient communities, it is imperative that we strengthen the process of information sharing, strategic planning, dissemination and networking through the empowerment of the local people.