Divisional Fire Officer Hails Avon Fire Brigade

The Divisional Fire Officer at the Brikama Fire Station- Joseph Mendy has lauded the Avon Fire Brigade, UK for its continued support and partnership with The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS).

DO Mendy, who was speaking to the Daily Observer recently at the Brikama Fire Station, maintained that their primary duty as fire fighters is to save life; prevent destruction of properties as well as to render humanitarian services to the populace.

According to him, the Avon Fire Brigade UK has been supportive to The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services over the years by donating fire tenders, equipments among others.

This, he added, has enabled his institution to extend their operation countrywide.

He explained that the station fire safety unit is conducting weekly radio sensitisation at Kaira FM and Brikama Community Radio on preventive measures to better enlighten the community on their roles and responsibilities.

He noted that they also embarked on routine inspection at the Brikama market. He thus stressed the need for people to be cautious of electrical connections and domestic fire outbreak and always adhere to expert recommendation.

DO Mendy went on to thank the Chief Fire Officer of GFRS- Roger Bakurin for his tremendous support towards the upliftment of the institution.

by Samba Jawo