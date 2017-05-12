Double T Drops Debut Single

After intense studio work, promising music star- Double T has released his debut single, after officially going solo. The song dubbed, “You Special” a love was produced by him and mastered by Hakim Samad of Sunland Music.

The fast-rising star, began his music career way back in 2009. He burst onto the limelight after releasing a hit song entitled “Think big”, featuring his friend called Medish, which quickly gained him instant recognition both in the Gambia and Sierra Leone.

As an amazing singer, Double T, is always on top of thing with vast musical skills.

Speaking to What’s On, Double T, expressed optimism that the new single will make a great impact in the country’s airwaves. “The new single draws inspiration from RnB and afro-beat sounds. The song is a masterpiece production that one can always relate to as it is accompanied by wonderful complimentary lyrics,” he explained

He thanked all those who supported him in one way or the other.

by Isatou M Ceesay