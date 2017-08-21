Dozen Arrested in Banjul

Officers of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) have recently arrested over dozen of people in Banjul, the capital following a raid conducted, the Daily Observer can authoritatively report.

According to reliable information reaching this medium, the police conducted the raid following reports of rampant breaking and stealing in the capital city.

When contacted, the public relations officer (PRO) of The GPF, Inspector Foday Conta confirmed the development. He said the police in Banjul recently arrested the suspects and they are currently under their custody.

PRO Conta added that almost most of the people arrested were from Nyamanari village. “These are the people that will call you and ask you to give out charity or to give them something. They are currently undergoing screening and those without documents; will be handed over to the Immigration Department for deportation, while others who are involved in criminal activities will be prosecuted.”

by Momodou Jawo