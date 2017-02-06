Dozens Injured In Car Accident

A serious car accident that occurred on Saturday evening in the village of Kitty has left dozens of people injured.

The taxi driver was trying to avoid the truck when he lost control of the vehicle and ran into a crowded football victory celebrants, causing serious injuries to 30 people.

Out of the 30 victims, 4 were discharged from Brikama Health Centre since their injuries are minor, 4 under observation at Brikama Health Centre, 2 are referred to SereKunda General Hospital, while the remaining 20 are under critical condition and are admitted at the EFSTH in Banjul for medical treatment.

“On the 4th february, 2017 at about 21:45, a Mercedes Benz taxi with Registration number BJL 9212 D driven by a 30 year old man from Brikama Nyambai ran into a crowded football victory celebrants from a football game,” confirmed Police Public Relations Officer FodayConta.

The taxi driver, according to PRO Conta, is under police custody to help in their investigation.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver was over speeding when he met with a truck coming from Sifoe end. As the taxi driver was trying to avoid the truck, he loses control of the vehicle and ran into a crowded football victory celebrants, causing serious injuries to 30 people,” PRO Conta narrated.

Meanwhile, the office of the Inspector General of Police is hereby advising drivers to be cautious when using the highway. The office further continued to remind people to be wary of the traffic rules and regulations.

by Alieu Ceesay