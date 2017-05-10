Dr. Adekunle: The Media Keeps Development of Nations

Dr. Adekunle, a lecturer at the School of Journalism and Digital Media, University of The Gambia has stated that the media is the body which keeps the development of nations, as government and other stakeholders are monitored to ensure they act positively for the interest of their respective countries.

She said this during her lecture on the topic; “Media as Partners in Sustainable Development” at the EU-UNESCO sponsored media capacity building training for reporters and editors of Daily Observer.

Madam Adekunle noted that journalists are partners in sustainable development, and they are connected to all sectors in every given field of work. “Hence sustainable development is crucial; it is therefore upon the media to fully engage responsible personnel by monitoring and bringing their activities on the lime light. This does not mean one should criticize in a negative manner at all times, but on the contrary,” she noted.

The central focus of a journalist, she said, should be on the people particularly the under privileged, who happen to be women, children, the poor and the physically challenged. Dr Adekunle urged the participants not to be a permanent friend to anyone, adjusting that avoiding such connections would help the individual to be neutral in the field of his profession.

“Investigate and highlight the various perspectives to have a good story,” she said while affirming that being passionate and knowledgeable is key in journalism.

by Saffiatou Colley