Dr. Samateh Is New CMD at EFSTH

Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, the head of the Surgery Department was last Thursday appointed as the new chief medical director (CMD) of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul.

Dr. Samateh replaces Professor M.A. Khalil who has now been redeployed to the Laboratory at the hospital.

Dr. Samateh bags the following qualifications, Bachelors of Medicine, Bachelors of Surgery (MBBS), Masters of Health Planning and Management (MHPM) and Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons (FWACS) Highest Training in Surgery.

Dr. Samateh is a man with wealth of experience and has worked with the hospital for many years.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Observer about this new development, Momodou Lamin Jammeh, the public relations office (PRO) at the hospital confirmed the appointment of Dr. Samateh as the hospital’s new chief medical director (CMD), noting that Dr. Samateh is the most senior Gambian Surgeon and over the years has trained many homegrown Gambian doctors who are today immensely contributing their quota towards the socio-economic development of the country particularly the health sector.

He pointed out that Dr. Samateh has conducted many complicated surgeries in the hospital and the surgeries have been successful.

Some of the Staff who also spoke to this paper described the appointment of Dr. Samateh as timely, noting that he has the institutional memory of the hospital and promised to support him and his management for the hospital to achieve its desire goals in terms of health delivery service.

