Driver Convicted for Stealing Employers’ Taxi

A Senegalese national who was charged with stealing a taxi have been convicted by Principal Magistrate Hilary Abeke at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court, yesterday.

Magistrate Abeke convicted Omar Thorpe following his plea of guilty to the charge of stealing a taxi with registration number: BJL 5761K from his employer, Mariama Jallow.

He levied a fine of D100, 000 on Thorpe and ruled that if he fail to pay the fine, he would serve two years and six months in prison with hard labour. Magistrate Abeke also ordered him to pay a compensation of D300, 000 to the complainant in default to serve two years in jail.

The presiding magistrate also ruled that in the event the convict fails to pay the compensation, his prison terms shall be renewed from term to term.

The police prosecutor told the court that the convict stole the taxi which he was employed by the complainant to drive. He said the convict went to the complainant’s brother (Alpha Sowe) and requested for D1, 500 loan, saying he wanted to go to his village for the purpose of marrying a wife.

He said after receiving the money, the convict decided to cross with the taxi to Barra, where he proceeded to Senegal and sold it there. He said a complain was lodged at the Kanifing police station and a search on the whereabouts of Thorpe and the vehicle was conducted.

The prosecutor said the police later received tiped-off information that Thorpe was last seen at Farafenni which led to his arrest.

He said the convict agreed to the facts as narrated by the prosecutor and further pleaded for the court to temper justice with mercy on him.

Magistrate Abeke said from the narration of the prosecutor and the admission of the convict to the facts, the court concluded that Thorpe has a constructive plan to deprive the complainant of the vehicle.

by Meita Touray