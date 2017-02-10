Early Childhood Educators in NBR Elects New Executive

The Regional Early Childhood Development Educators (ECD) in the North Bank Region with support from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education recently elected its executive committee at a ceremony held at Father Church Nursery School in Farafenni.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary General of the National Association of the Early Childhood Educators, Sainey Gibba advised the newly executive committee to be role models in promoting quality education in the community.

“We want to see that Early Childhood Education in the country is of high standard compare to before and this can only happen with collective responsibility and cooperation of all especially you the teachers,” he added.

The vice president of the National Association of Early Childhood Educators, Emmauel Omordion equally urged the new executive members to live up to expectations, reminding them that people have bestow their trust and confidence in them. He assured of his office’s fullest support at anytime.

Mballa MS Ndow, public relations officer of the newly elected executive, assured that they would do their utmost in promoting quality education in the country.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow