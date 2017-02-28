ECOMIG PRO Hails Observer’s Professionalism

The Public Relations Officer of the ECOMIG Forces Colonel Major Saliou Ngom has commended the Daily Observer Newspaper for their professionalism in news writing.

“Am so happy when I read this story, ‘Foni Communities Fleeing Over Presence of ECOMIG Troops’ in your today’s edition. Gambia is now enjoying democratic dispensation with press freedom. So it is also important for it to go with responsibility and professionalism,” says Colonel Major Ngom yesterday during his visit to the Observer Company, publisher of the Daily Observer Newspaper at its office along Gacem road in Kanifing.

The ECOMIG forces arrived in the country in January to ensure the protection and safety of President Adama Barrow and the country at large.

The visit of the ECOMIG PRO to Observer Company was meant to meet the Observer team with a view to strengthening the cordial working relationship that exists between ECOMIG and the company, as our reporters do call the PRO always to clarify issues concerning the New Gambia and the ECOMIG mission.

Colonel Major Saliou Ngom underscored the significance of his visit to the company, which availed him the opportunity to meet the staff of the company in order to strengthen the relationship as well as expatiate on their mandate in the country.

Commenting on the massive fleeing of people from Foni Kansala, the PRO said the mission in the Foni is just to ensure the peace and stability of the country. “I don’t think they should have fled. But I also want to thank you ‘the reporter and the Daily Observer at large’ for clearing the doubts, because ECOMIG forces are not here to attack Cassamace,” he stated.

The Managing Director and the Deputy Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Observer Pa Modou Mbowe and Mariatou Ngum both commended the ECOMIG PRO and his colleague Bakai Cissoko for visiting the Observer, while assuring them of the office’s continued collaboration.

Mr. Mbowe spoke at length on the Gambia-Senegal relations, which he said dated back years ago. He noted that the two countries are one people and nothing can separate them. He thanked PRO Ngom and Cissoko for visiting the Observer, which he said clearly shows their love and support for not only the Observer but The Gambia as well.

“Well, when we heard of the massive fleeing of people from the Fonis, we felt it is important to send a reporter to find out exactly what is going on, as it is important for people to know as well to clear the doubts and for them to know about your mission (the ECOMIG) in the country, as we want to base all our stories on facts” said Mariatou Ngum, Deputy Editor-In-Chief.

“It is a pleasure to receive you in our office,” she said, while commending PRO Ngom for always answering to their calls as a way of clarifying issues concerning their mission in our beloved country.

by Momodou Jawo