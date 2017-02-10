ECOWAS Commission VP, Bissau Economy Ministry signs Memorandum

The Commission of the West African Regional bloc, ECOWAS has signed a memorandum with Guinea Bissau’s Ministry of Economy and Finance to bolster and sensitise stakeholders on the Community Levy mechanism.

The pact was signed in Bissau on Wednesday by the Ecowas vice president and chairperson of the bloc’s Community Levy Committee, Edward Singateh and João Alage Mamadu Fadia, Bissau’s senior minister for Economy and Finance.

A former minister in Gambia’s former government, Mr. Singhateh used part of his trip to Bissau to pay a visit to President José Mario Vaz, the Speaker of the National Parliament, Cipriano Cassamá, the Prime Minister, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and other top government officials.

He was in Bissau to discuss with the country’s authorities on the community levy, which is one of the major mechanisms used by ECOWAS to fund its activities. With the Senior Minister for Economy and Finance, Mr Singateh’s engagement with Bissau authorities led to the finding of solution on the payment of the country’s Community Levy arrears.

The two sides adopted a roadmap for the payment of the arrears covering the period from 2003 to 2016. The memorandum emphasised that the amount owed by Guinea-Bissau will be paid over the next three years in tranches of 20 per cent for 2017, 20 per cent in 2018 and 60 per cent in 2019, representing a lump sum of FCFA 4 359 972 441.

At the ECOWAS 77th Ordinary Session of Council of Ministers held in December 2016 and the 50th Summit of Heads of State and Government the same year in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, Bissau authorities agreed to take into account the recommendations of both statutory meetings on the Community Levy arrears.

Mr Singateh and the delegation are due to travel to other countries within the region to sensitize Member States on their commitment and to ensure that they adhere to and honour the Community Levy mechanism.

by Amadou Jallow