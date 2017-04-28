ECOWAS Trade, Agric Ministers Recommend Gambia to Become ICCC Member

The ECOWAS ministers of Trade and Agriculture has recommended for The Gambia to become a member of the International Cashew Consultative Council (ICCC).



The ECOWAS ministers made this recommendation during their high-level meeting on the adoption of the resolutions on Cashew Nuts and Cocoa and adoption of the text relating to the setting up of the regional Quality Infrastructure.

The meeting was held in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire recently.

This was contained in a press released from The Gambia Standards Bureau (TGSB).

The meeting was attended by Dr. Isatou Touray, the Hon. Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment while Minister of Agriculture was represented at the meeting by his Permanent Secretary Sait Drammeh.

During the meeting, the Ministers made several recommendations as input to finalisation of the proposals presented which constitute their approved resolutions thus the key recommendations that emanated from both meetings are as follows: factor access to land for women and youths in the development of the cocoa and cashew value chains.

Support low-income farmers with access to credit and inputs including marketing of their produce and the Gambia to seek funding and implement the Action Matrix of its already aligned National Quality Policy so as to address its quality challenges.

According to the released, this convergence was organised by the ECOWAS Commission’s Department of Industry and Private Sector Promotion.

The objective of the meeting was to present to the Ministries in charge of Quality and Agriculture the key proposals of the study on the operation of the ECOWAS Quality Infrastructure and the resolutions on cocoa and cashew for their approval.

According to the released, the meeting was preceded by an Experts Meeting attended by Papa Secka, Director General of TGSB, which reviewed and made recommendations on the proposed Regional Quality Infrastructure Scheme.

The outcomes of the Experts’ meeting, the release went on, including the updated framework of the Regional Quality Infrastructure, were presented to the Ministers for their consideration and approval.

“In particular was the establishment of an International Cashew Consultative Council to promote cooperation among Member States and coordinate the activities of the cashew value chain actors as well as defend the interests of both public and private actors in the Cashew sector,” the released mentioned.

The Ministers for Quality and Industry considered the Regional Quality Infrastructure implementation framework, as updated with recommendations of the Experts’ meeting.

Under the ECOWAS Quality Policy, adopted in February 2013, the Community Regulation issued in December 2013 established the Regional ECOWAS Quality Infrastructure Scheme.

This Regulation, the press released informed, also authorized the ECOWAS Commission, under Article 7, to put in place a Technical Department within ECOWAS that will be in charge of quality issues.

It stated that a Community Quality Council shall be set up and Committees on Metrology, Conformity Assessment, Technical Regulations and a regional Accreditation system.

In addition, the ECOWAS Commission will establish an independent technical body to assist in the implementation of the decisions of the Community Quality Council. This body, known as the ECOWAS Agency for Quality, will serve as the Executive Secretariat of the ECOWAS Quality Infrastructure Scheme.

The released informed that the Ministerial meetings were chaired by the Minister of Industry and Mines of Cote D’Ivoire and The Gambia was the First Vice President/Chairperson.

Both the meetings of the Ministers and Experts were supported and facilitated by the West Africa Quality System Programme (WAQSP).

Funded by the European Union, thus the Programme focuses primarily on the establishment of the Regional Quality Infrastructure necessary for the implementation of the ECOWAS regional Quality Policy while the WAQSP National Focal Point is The Gambia Standards Bureau.

by Lamin B. Darboe