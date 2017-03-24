ECOWAS Vice President Commission Pays Tribute to Johnson Sirleaf

In solidarity with ECOWAS Parliament, the vice president of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Edward Singhateh, has equally paid tribute to H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, president of Liberia and the entire mediation team for their significant contributions to the successful resolution of the political impasse in The Gambia.

This was the report of the ECOWAS Parliamentary Delegation to the First Extra Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, held in Abuja, Nigeria, in February 2017. The report was tabled before the deputies

last week by the head of the delegation before the session, Hon. Abdlie Suku Singhateh, the former National Assembly Member for Lower Badibou, said that it was against this background that the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission welcomes the exceptional qualities, improve relationships and regular consultation that have contributed to the enhancement of the powers of the ECOWAS Parliament through the adoption of a Resolution of a Supplementary Act by the Heads of State and Governments.

Hon. Singhateh informed deputies that during the Session, the ECOWAS Parliamentarians passed a resolution expressing their thanks, gratitude and appreciation to the Head of States and Governments of ECOWAS, especially to the Chairperson of the Mediating Committee, H.E. Mohammed Buhari of Nigeria, for their commitment in restoring peace and stability during the political impasse in The Gambia.

According to Hon. Singhateh, during the period of the Extra Ordinary Session, the ECOWAS Parliamentarians considered and adopted the following items: the draft agenda and work programmes of the First Extra Ordinary Session, the draft work programmes of the Joint Standing and Ad hoc Committee, the report of the 2016 Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament and the draft report of the Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs.

by Lamin B. Darboe