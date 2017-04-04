Education Is the Most Effective Social Vaccine to Eradicate Poverty Says Essa Sowe

Essa Sowe, the deputy general secretary of The Gambia Teachers’ Union (GTU) and chairman of Promoting Rights in Schools (PRS) Consortium has stated that education remains the most effective social vaccine in our drive to eradicating poverty, as it transforms societies which help to challenge inequality and discrimination.



He made this statement on Friday, during a day’s session geared towards re-orienting participants from the PRS consortium and the Association of Heads of Lower Basic Schools on key areas of the education policy 2016-2030. The session was held at the GTUCCU’s head office, in Kanifing.

“Promoting Rights in Schools is done through supporting parents, children, communities, civil society and members of the PRS Consortium, in particular to monitor and improve the quality of public education,” he noted, while adding that PRS offers a set of practical tools that could be used as a basis for mobilisation, advocacy and campaigning. Sowe further stated that this collaborative approach aims to secure free, compulsory and quality public education for all, with a view to strengthening public education.

Sowe stated: “We are just one year into the implementation of our 4th but 1st Education Sector Policy – ESP (2016 2030). ESP 2016/30 is the first sector-wide policy after the separation of the Higher Education from Basic and Secondary premised on the recognition of the symbiotic and complementary nature of the functions of the two ministries in executing their respective mandates.”

He opined that the PRS consortium intends to embark on a nationwide sensitisation campaign aimed at sharing with school heads, SMCs and Regional Education officials’ knowledge of the spirit and guiding principles of the Education Sector Policy 2016-2030 framework. “For strategic purposes, we planned to complement and supplement efforts with the Education For All Net (EFANet).”



by Saffiatou Colley