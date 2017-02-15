EFSTH Staff Protest Lack of Credit Union Pay

The staff of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul on Tuesday gathered in front of the hospital to show their anger to the hospital management for not paying their monies deducted monthly from their salaries to be paid to their Credit Union accounts.

Some of the protesters claimed that their monies have not been paid to their credit union account for almost 7 years now.

The protesters were mainly the hospital orderlies, cooks, and cleaners among others.

Ebrima Sanneh, an orderly disclosed that he has been working at the hospital for over 30 years now and his salary is less than D3, 000. He narrated that when the Credit Union was introduced to them, he decided to be paying D500 to his Credit Union account every month meant for savings, which in the future could help him and his family.

“But to our surprise, these monies deducted from our salaries has not been paid to the Credit Union for years now,” he disclosed.

According to him, he has been doing his work perfectly in the hospital for many years now. And being a staff of the hospital, he revealed that he one day got injured while on call but he paid all the medical expenses by himself, the hospital management never cares to support him, there is no staff welfare for the low income earners in the hospital.

He lamented that they have been suffering in the hospital and it has to cease. “Now that there is a new government in the country, we want the government to intervene because we want our money in our accounts.”

“As I am talking to you, my child is sick and I don’t have the money and resources to provide proper medication for him”.

The protest, he said would continue until the hospital is ready to pay the monies or find a solution.

Muhammed Almin Darboe, a Cleaner said the accountant department in the hospital has been using their monies to do “Osusu”, adding that all what they need is for their monies to be paid into their accounts. “We want to know where the hospital management has been putting our money all these years,” Darboe demanded an answer from the management.

According to him, the Credit Union helps them and their families a lot, thus we need the money as soon as possible.

He said other departments in the hospital always received their salaries on time, unlike their department that would always receive late payments.

Savou Jabbie, an orderly said; “anytime we are at the Credit Union office, we are always told that our money is yet to come to the union”

He added that it has been over 7 years they have been deducting their money and they never pay to the union. He stressed that they are bread winners of their families and they all have responsibilities.

By Arfang MS Camera