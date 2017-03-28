Elections in Gambia Should be Business of All Says IEC Chairman

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has stated that elections in The Gambia should be the business of all. According to him, this approach would surely yield credible election results that would be accepted by all the players in our political and

electoral process both national and international.



Alieu Momarr Njai made these remarks on Saturday at a two-day national training of trainers for Assistant Returning officers, political parties, and senior officers of The Gambia Police Forces, at a hotel, in Kololi.

The training was organised by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in preparations of the forthcoming National Assembly Elections slated for 6th April 2017.

The IEC Chairman stated that the training was meant to bring together all actors to discuss the various roles that they play in the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections. He pointed out that the security of the nation should not be taken for granted, noting that the security services are to maintain peace and order throughout the campaign period, and they are to also secure polling staff and materials throughout the electioneering period.

Njai acknowledged that the media, be it print or electronic, play an important role in educating people and should give the election its due prominence. He said that media reports on the elections are supposed to be done in a professional and responsible manner by giving factual, accurate, truthful, through balanced and fair accounts, noting that such election reports by the media should be done with absolute honesty.

He appealed to Gambians to keep peace and desist from actions that may be contrary to the laws of The Gambia. He encouraged Gambians to cast their votes on polling day, adding that

polling would start at 8 o’clock in the morning and ends at 5 o’clock in the evening.

Isatou Jallow Ndure, IEC Commissioner and also returning officer for Banjul administrative area urged all the stakeholders to take the training seriously and applied the knowledge gained in the various areas they would serve during election day.