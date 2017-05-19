End Open Defecation

Health is said to be the foundation for achieving any sustainable human development objectives in this globe, hence the rationale behind massive investment in this sector by countries both developed and developing ones in various scopes and manifestations, meant to keep their citizens moving on, regardless of their status in life

Healthy nation is further held be a wealthy nation, for the fact that once people are healthy, the sky will be the limit as far as achieving such development objectives are concerned, whereas contrary is true for unhealthy nations.

The Gambia, since attainment of independence 52 years ago, could boast of having one of the strongest vibrant effective health system in the sub-region and beyond. This was possible through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in collaboration and support from development partners across the globe, including United Nations Agencies such as UNICEF, UNDP, European Union, ECOWAS among others either as individuals or groups as manifested in their commitments over the years.

The latest such support is affirmed in declaration of ending open defecation in the country by 2017, through the support of UNICEF, Government and other development partners, as part of campaigns marking global defecation day. Defecation has been a sanitary issue in many developing countries including the Gambia, and it’s said to account for many health problems, especially in communities where its frequently practice.

Such unacceptable sanitary problems inspired construction of community toilets, wells and other hygienic facilities across the Gambia by the Ministry of Health and donors, with the objectives of reducing impacts of open defecation related sanitary matters

Discouraging this somewhat long traditional practice in the country, especially in communities perceived to be victims of the practice, will greatly improve their health status, the country and humanity at large.

The use of modern hygienic facilities as toilets and other confinement methods of controlling human waste, are preferable to open defecation, which could have not only compromise our health, but potential source of deathly diseases such as water burns, cholera disease, diarrhea among other communicable diseases.

These diseases could be products of open defecation, cognizant of their flexible movement by different factors such rain-water, win or storms, footsteps among other means of vector carrier capable of finding their way in our food items at every opportune moment

Therefore, the Government through the ministry of Heal and Social Welfare and developments in the fight against open defecation, deserve commendation, as we cannot afford distraction from such controllable health problems for the interest and welfare of all.