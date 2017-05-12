Ending Statelessness Now

To exist without possession of any national identification document, could be next to commission of crime, cognizant of current global affairs characterised by endless paper requirement on various scopes in all aspects of human life, inclusive of both national and international documentation.

Requirement for documents cut across all walks of life in this age of advancement in scientific and technology, even schools, transportation or movement of people both within and outside are affected by identification related documents, failure of which usually attracts laws of the affected state or jurisdiction frowns on you at one level or another

This brought about the right to birth registration as one of the most important fundamental human rights contained in various legal instruments, including national legislations as per chapter three of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, covering sections 8-14 therein, on the rights to birth registration and acquisition of important Gambian documents through naturaliSation among others.

Stateless person under international law, is someone who is not considered as a national by any state as per Article 1 of 1954 UN Convention on status of stateless persons. This convention is designed to ensure that such persons enjoy minimum set of human rights, whereas 1961 UN Convention has the overall objectives of preventing statelessness at birth and in life time of the person, as affirmed in the cited constitutional provisions of the Gambia.

The comments and commitment made by government of The Gambian, through the Minister of Women Affairs, also overseeing Office of the Vice President-Honorable Fatoumata Tambajang-Jallow, at the just concluded ECOWAS ministerial conference on status of stateless persons in the sub-region and beyond, deserves commendation and support by all stakeholders working for the cause of humanity.

The dangers associated with being stateless are obvious, as it could be a potential source of threat to peace, national security and development in the face of the global fight against terrorism and other unacceptable elements of criminal gangs spreading across the globe.

The Gambia as a sovereign independent state, cannot afford to have significant number of its population tagged with stateless status and its impact on our sustainable development objectives, hence the need to have more proactive measures put in place to curb occurrence of such unfortunate situation in our dear motherland.

It’s just not imaginable having people roaming our streets, dwelling with us on daily basis and living in the country for decades without having a single document for identification purpose, demands questions as to true contributions of such persons towards development of the country and humanity as a whole.