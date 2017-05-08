Entrepreneurs Train on Hydrocarbon, Carbon Dioxide Management

The Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) recently held a day’s capacity building forum on Hydrocarbon and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Management, for entrepreneurs involved in refrigeration and air conditioning sector (RAC).

The move, according to officials, was part of fulfilling the institute’s mandate to address the middle level manpower needs of Gambians.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the institute’s Library hall, Jahou Faal, the director general of the (GTTI), said the initiative was held in collaboration with the National Environment Agency and UNIDO, who have been engaged in a series of technology transfers to technicians in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector.

According to her, GTTI as a TVET training provider in the country, especially with regard to training on refrigeration and air conditioning, has closely partnered with the National Environment Agency for two decades. “The RAC unit under the Engineering Department is equipped with standard tools and equipment to carry out practical exercises in residential and small commercial refrigeration applications. The training accords people the opportunity to learn and adopt good practices in the use of natural refrigerants now recommended as alternative to the use of Natural Chlorpfloro Carbon (HCFCs),” she added.

Stepping in for the executive director for the National Environment Agency (NEA), Lamin Komma, senior programme officer, Marine Unit at NEA, described the forum as crucial, especially for key stakeholders in the RAC sector, and that it’s in line with the project objective of reducing greenhouse gases and ozone depleting substance emission through technology transfer in the industrial refrigeration and air-conditioning sector in The Gambia .

“It is gratifying to note that this also in-line line with the ambitious Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to phase-out Hydro Fluorocarbons (HFCS), which commits parties to significantly reduce consumption and production of HFCS, as they are man-made chemicals that are primarily used in conditioning, refrigeration and foam insulation, powerful greenhouse gases that can be thousands of time more potent then carbon dioxide in contributing to climate change conditioning system and natural refrigerants like CO2 ,water etc. to those refrigerants that contribute to the warming of the earth,” he added.

by Hadang Daffeh